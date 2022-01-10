Indiana to hire Chad Wilt from Minnesota as defensive coordinator
TheHoosier.com has confirmed reports that Indiana is expected to hire Minnesota defensive line coach Chad Wilt.
Wilt had been on staff at Minnesota for the past two seasons.
Wilt is expected to take on a larger role in Indiana's defense with a defensive coordinator tag, sources tell TheHoosier.
Indiana lost defensive coordinator Charlton Warren to North Carolina and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples to Missouri over the weekend.
Minnesota's defensive line helped improve the Gophers rush defense from 102 to ninth nationally from 2020 to 2021.
Before Minnesota, Wilt spend one season at Cincinnati. In 2019, Wilt was part of a defensive staff which had Cincinnati atop the AAC in total defense. The Bearcats totaled 96 tackles for loss and 31 sacks that season.
Here is a full list of his prior experience.
2020-21: Minnesota - Defensive Line
2019: Cincinnati – Defensive Line
2016-18: Army West Point – Defensive Line
2014-15: Maryland – Defensive Line
2013: Ball State – Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator
2011-13: Ball State – Defensive Line
2010: Richmond – Defensive Line
2009: Virginia – Defensive Line
2006-08: Liberty – Defensive Line/Special Teams Coordinator
2004-05: Virginia – Graduate Assistant
2001-03: Central Connecticut State – Defensive Line/Special Teams Coordinator
