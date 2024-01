BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mark your calendars for the first spring football game in quite some time for Indiana.

Thursday night, the team's official account posted an initial date to save regarding the Hoosiers' inaugural spring game of the Curt Cignetti era.

The game will kick off Thursday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Player warm-ups for the intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 7:30 p.m.