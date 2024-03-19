After two seasons in Bloomington, Indiana sophomore guard CJ Gunn is entering the transfer portal, as reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday afternoon.

Gunn appeared in 49 games as a Hoosier, averaging 3.1 points a game. In an Indiana uniform, he shot 33.1% from the floor – 38.6% from two (39-of-101) and 25.7% from three (19-of-74). He was a career 69.2% free throw shooter over his time in Bloomington.

A former standout at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, the one-time three-star guard (Rivals) originally chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Kansas State, Missouri and Xavier, among other schools that showed interest in the now 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard.

Committing to Indiana in February 2021, he stayed through the coaching change when Indiana moved on from Archie Miller after four seasons and re-committed to Mike Woodson shortly after he was announced to have taken the job.

Gunn will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his exit of the portal.