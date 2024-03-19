Indiana sophomore guard CJ Gunn to enter transfer portal
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
After two seasons in Bloomington, Indiana sophomore guard CJ Gunn is entering the transfer portal, as reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday afternoon.
Gunn appeared in 49 games as a Hoosier, averaging 3.1 points a game. In an Indiana uniform, he shot 33.1% from the floor – 38.6% from two (39-of-101) and 25.7% from three (19-of-74). He was a career 69.2% free throw shooter over his time in Bloomington.
A former standout at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, the one-time three-star guard (Rivals) originally chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Kansas State, Missouri and Xavier, among other schools that showed interest in the now 6-foot-6, 198-pound guard.
Committing to Indiana in February 2021, he stayed through the coaching change when Indiana moved on from Archie Miller after four seasons and re-committed to Mike Woodson shortly after he was announced to have taken the job.
Gunn will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his exit of the portal.
Gunn's workload in 2023-24 showed large variance. Appearing in 28 games this year, he played anywhere from 25 minutes in a contest to DNPs, decided upon by head coach Mike Woodson. In the preseason, Woodson told reporters that Gunn was one of the pieces he would need more from this season in order to be successful, as Gunn's anticipated sophomore leap as one of the few returners from last year's team to this one was a swing Woodson and company were willing to take.
Now, Gunn's jump could potentially take place at another destination.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board