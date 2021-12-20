Indiana schedules future home-and-home series with Virginia
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana has announced that a home-and-home series has been scheduled with Virginia for 2027 and 2028.
The Hooiers last played UVA in 2018.
Below is the full release.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University and the University of Virginia football programs announced on Monday afternoon a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.
The Hoosiers will travel to Charlottesville on Sept. 4, 2027, and host the Cavaliers on Sept. 16, 2028.
IU and UVA have split the previous four meetings in the series. Indiana earned victories in 2017 and 2018, while Virginia picked up wins in 2009 and 2011.
Below are Indiana's future non-conference opponents:
2022
9.10 - Idaho
9.17 - Western Kentucky
9.24 - at Cincinnati
2023
9.9 - Indiana State
9.16 - vs. Louisville @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9.23 - Akron
2024
8.31 - Florida International
9.7 - at Louisville
9.21 - Charlotte
2025
8.30 - Old Dominion
9.6 - Louisville
9.13 - Indiana State
2026
9.5 - Colorado State
9.12 - Ball State
9.26 - at Connecticut
2027
9.4 - at Virginia
9.11 - Indiana State
2028
9.16 - Virginia
2029
9.15 - Western Kentucky
2030
8.31 - at Notre Dame
2031
9.27 - Notre Dame
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.