 TheHoosier - Indiana schedules future home-and-home series with Virginia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 12:19:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana schedules future home-and-home series with Virginia

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana has announced that a home-and-home series has been scheduled with Virginia for 2027 and 2028.

The Hooiers last played UVA in 2018.

Below is the full release.

---

Indiana has scheduled a home-and-home series with Virginia. (IU Athletics)
Indiana has scheduled a home-and-home series with Virginia. (IU Athletics)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University and the University of Virginia football programs announced on Monday afternoon a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.

The Hoosiers will travel to Charlottesville on Sept. 4, 2027, and host the Cavaliers on Sept. 16, 2028.

IU and UVA have split the previous four meetings in the series. Indiana earned victories in 2017 and 2018, while Virginia picked up wins in 2009 and 2011.

Below are Indiana's future non-conference opponents:

2022

9.10 - Idaho

9.17 - Western Kentucky

9.24 - at Cincinnati

2023

9.9 - Indiana State

9.16 - vs. Louisville @ Lucas Oil Stadium

9.23 - Akron

2024

8.31 - Florida International

9.7 - at Louisville

9.21 - Charlotte

2025

8.30 - Old Dominion

9.6 - Louisville

9.13 - Indiana State

2026

9.5 - Colorado State

9.12 - Ball State

9.26 - at Connecticut

2027

9.4 - at Virginia

9.11 - Indiana State

2028

9.16 - Virginia

2029

9.15 - Western Kentucky

2030

8.31 - at Notre Dame

2031

9.27 - Notre Dame

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}