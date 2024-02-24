STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Watching the 2023-2024 rendition of Indiana basketball is what I imagine watching basketball in the 1950s was like. Watching the Hoosiers' slow, stagnant and post-oriented offense is not for the faint of heart. Indiana is a flawed team. The Hoosiers have lacked any sort of consistent production from their backcourt all season long and they can't score unless it's from inside the painted area with Malik Reneau or Kel'el Ware. The conundrum for the Hoosiers is that their interior dominance has also been their undoing this season. Foundationally, Indiana is built around its two big men, Reneau and Ware. Starting two traditional, non-shooting bigs has led to the Hoosiers playing a cramped brand of basketball that isn't effective and isn't appealing to the eyes. Indiana's roster is in a state of conflict, the players the Hoosiers have don't fit with one another. It's like forcibly connecting two puzzle pieces that don't go together and wondering why the puzzle doesn't look right.

Advertisement

Playing through the two best players on the roster, Reneau and Ware, the Hoosiers play a post-centric style of offense. The two bigs are Indiana's two leading scorers. The sophomore tandem combined for 43 of Indiana's 74 points on Saturday against Penn State, that's 58% of the Hoosiers' scoring. Reneau and Ware have consistently been good all season long, the issue is that this Indiana team doesn't have the correct pieces around them. Roster construction 101 when building around one or more dominant interior players is surrounding them with knock down shooters. Indiana has nobody on the roster that would classify as even an above average 3-point shooter. Indiana began Saturday's 83-74 loss to Penn State 0-9 from behind the 3-point arc. The Hoosiers' first made 3-pointer of the game came off the fingertips of Mackenzie Mgbako with 95 seconds to go and Indiana trailing by double-figures. In total, the Hoosiers attempted 15 shots from distance against the Nittany Lions, converting on just two of them. Indiana was outscored from behind the 3-point line 27-6 on Saturday. The Hoosiers' issue on Saturday wasn't the quantity of 3-point shots, as it has been for much of the season. Indiana's 3-point rate this season ranked 346th in the country entering Saturday's showdown with Penn State according to barttorvik.com. Against Penn State, Indiana only attempted six less 3-pointers than the Nittany Lions. All season long, Indiana has ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game as well as 3-point percentage. When you're trying to space the floor to let your dominant post players work down low, that's kind of 3-point shooting isn't going to cut it. "We're getting good looks," head coach Mike Woodson said after Indiana's loss to Penn State. "We're getting a lot of good looks. From a mental standpoint, I have to get (our guys) to a point where they're comfortable and just making them, because we haven't been making them this season."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BY2NvcmRpbmcgdG8gU3BvcnRzIFJlZmVyZW5jZSwgSW5kaWFuYSYj Mzk7cyA1LjEgMy1wb2ludCBtYWtlcyBwZXIgZ2FtZSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiBp cyB0aGUgZmV3ZXN0IG9mIGFueSBIb29zaWVyIHRlYW0gc2luY2UgdGhlIDE5 OTktMDAgc2Vhc29uLCBCb2IgS25pZ2h0JiMzOTtzIGxhc3QgeWVhciBhdCBJ bmRpYW5hLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv aXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaCBCcm93bmluZyAoQFphY2hCcm93bmluZzE3 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2hCcm93bmluZzE3 L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxNDc3NjE3NzA4ODI2NzQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Another important part of playing through the post is having strong guard play. No matter the style of offense you run, you need to have strong play in the backcourt to have consistent success. Indiana has not received the production it needs out of its backcourt this season and that was once again the case on Saturday. Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal combined for 20 points on 8-22 shooting from the field against Penn State. Indiana's backcourt amassed nine assists, while turning the ball over eight times. Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. outscored Indiana's entire backcourt on Saturday. He totaled 23 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor. Baldwin recorded nine assists by himself and turned the ball over four times. When one player is out-producing the entirety of your backcourt, something is wrong. Yes, Indiana has been without sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson for much of the season, including on Saturday, but that doesn't excuse the lack of production from Indiana's other guards. Playing through Reneau and Ware on offense, you're not asking for much out of your backcourt. You're looking for guys that make shots, don't turn the ball over and impact winning in a positive way. Those don't sound like the characteristics of those that currently makeup Indiana's backcourt rotation. The Hoosiers aren't looking for 20-point performances from their guards. What Indiana's backcourt has provided this season has been nowhere near good enough.