Taylor, a sophomore, is the Big Ten's reigning Freshman of the Year after hitting .315 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 59 RBI's a season ago. Taylor finished his freshman season with the Hoosiers with an OPS of 1.080.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native became just the third freshman in Indiana history -- and the first since Joey DeNato in 2011 -- to be selected to the First Team All-Big Ten after Taylor did so last season.

Taylor, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three different times last season, came up three homers shy of tying teammate Carter Mathison's freshman home run record of 19 long balls. Mathison is the only player in Indiana history to hit more home runs in their freshman season with the Hoosiers than Taylor did a season ago.

Taylor and the Hoosiers are looking to build off of a strong 2023 season that saw Indiana make it to the NCAA Tournament before falling to Kentucky in the NCAA Regional's, ending the Hoosiers' season.

Indiana begins its 2024 season on Feb. 16 when the Hoosiers begin play in the 'Baseball at the Beach' event in Mrytle Beach, South Carolina. Indiana will take on the likes of Duke, Coastal Carolina and Goerge Mason, all of whom made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.