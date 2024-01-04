LINCOLN, Neb. – The immediate aftermath of such a shellacking would feature no sugarcoating. In the moments after defeat – the first in the Big Ten this season – Mike Woodson didn’t pull any punches. “Our bigs played well, but we got nothing from our perimeter play,” Woodson said in his postgame radio spot with Don FIscher, the voice of the Hoosiers who’d just narrated the beatdown at the hands of Nebraska – now on equal footing at 2-1 in conference play with Indiana. He’d then transition to the postgame interview dais, where the theme would be more of the same. In describing the production he got from his backcourt Wednesday night – or as his criticism offered, the absence of such – the word he would repeatedly land on was ‘awful.’ “We gotta be better on the road and in managing the game,” Woodson told reporters moments later. “I just thought our perimeter play… I thought Gabe (Cupps) played well for us in the minutes that he played, but other than that, from a perimeter standpoint, we were awful.”

Wednesday night fell in a lengthening line of performances in which the Indiana’s (10-4, 2-1) backcourt has been outclassed. But this instance was perhaps the most severe by disparity in counting stats. Pick an eye-popping statline from the Huskers’ final box score, and it belonged to one of a number of backcourt options for Nebraska that emerged victorious in every facet of battle when compared to IU’s stable of guards. 28 points for Keisei Tominaga, including 18 in the second half. 15 points for Brice Williams, who also did most of his damage in the final 20 minutes after limited minutes due to his foul trouble in the first half. Jamarques Lawrence had 12. CJ Wilcher had all 11 of his points in the first half, and while dealing with injury in the final 20 minutes of the contest, his contributions would not be needed as the Cornhuskers strided away down the stretch. Compare those numbers to the ones the Hoosiers’ compiled as a unit, and the alarms sound once again. Trey Galloway had 10 points and three of IU’s 19 turnovers on the evening. Xavier Johnson, whose return was much-anticipated and thought by many to be a potential boost to the IU unit, only added four turnovers while posting a zero in the scoring column over sporadic minutes of play. “Our starting two guards were awful tonight,” Woodson added. There’s that word again, this time specifically at the expense of his frontline with 10 years of college basketball experience at the one and two-guard positions. “Xavier, I know he’s been rusty and hasn’t played. 14 minutes, didn’t give us much at all. Galloway didn’t give us anything until late when it was too late.” Five points from Cupps and three from CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal each. For the purpose of keeping track, that’s a 21-66 difference. That, in both understatement and reality, will not play in a winning recipe.