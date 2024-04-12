Indiana redshirt junior RB Trent Howland to re-enter transfer portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana running back Trent Howland is re-entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media on Friday.
It's the second time this offseason that Howland has entered the transfer portal. Following the conclusion of the Hoosiers season in 2023 and the firing of former head coach Tom Allen, Howland entered his name in the portal, eventually committing to Minnesota for a brief period of time.
Then, in a later development, the Hoosier running back announced intentions to return to Bloomington under the new staff's regime.
On Friday afternoon, however, Howland made public of a change of his situation. When the spring portal football portal opens on April 15, Howland will be searching for a new home.
2023 was a breakout season for the Joilet, Ill., native, where he carried the ball 75 times for 354 yards and two touchdowns.
Upon selecting a new school, Howland will have two years of eligibility remaining.
