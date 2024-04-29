Indiana redshirt senior defensive back Kobee Minor to enter transfer portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana redshirt senior defensive back Kobee Minor entered the transfer portal after just one season in Bloomington on Monday, according to multiple reports.
After appearing in 34 games and making nine starts with Texas Tech, Minor worked his way to becoming an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention corner in the Hoosier defensive backfield from a panel of both media and coaches in the conference. During his time at Indiana, he appeared in 11 games and made nine starts as one of the Hoosiers' top corners.
According to PFF, Minor toted an overall grade of 69.1 at corner last season, the second best season of his four-year playing career to this point. By PFF's ratings, he was Indiana's best corner last season.
Standing 6-foot, 185 pounds, the Dallas, Tx., native was responsible for 29 tackles (20 solo) in 2023, and he defended four passes.
Minor projected to be one of the top corners in the Hoosiers' defensive backfield this upcoming fall, entering the season as one of the holdovers from the previous coaching regime and among the leaders of an overturned DB group.
Now, Indiana's depth chart will likely feature a new name at the CB1 spot this fall.
Due to drawbacks against previous restrictions posed against two-time transfers, Minor will be immediately eligible upon picking a new landing spot.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board