BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana redshirt senior defensive back Kobee Minor entered the transfer portal after just one season in Bloomington on Monday, according to multiple reports.

After appearing in 34 games and making nine starts with Texas Tech, Minor worked his way to becoming an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention corner in the Hoosier defensive backfield from a panel of both media and coaches in the conference. During his time at Indiana, he appeared in 11 games and made nine starts as one of the Hoosiers' top corners.

According to PFF, Minor toted an overall grade of 69.1 at corner last season, the second best season of his four-year playing career to this point. By PFF's ratings, he was Indiana's best corner last season.



Standing 6-foot, 185 pounds, the Dallas, Tx., native was responsible for 29 tackles (20 solo) in 2023, and he defended four passes.