BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Sunday, Indiana hosted the University of Indianapolis for an exhibition matchup to kick off the basketball season. After a poor first half, the Hoosiers found their groove in the second half, defeating the Greyhounds 74-52.

Kel'el Ware and the Hoosiers won the tip, but it was the Greyhounds that scored the first points of the contest, a Paul Zilinskas 3-pointer.

Indiana's first basket of the season came almost 3 minutes into the game from sophomore Malik Reneau. Reanau went to work on the right block, going up and under off the glass for two points.

Both teams looked like it was their first games of the season early on, coming out of the gates rusty. There were just seven combined points across the first four and a half minutes of the game.

That continued all the way through to the under 12 timeout. Mike Woodson called a timeout with 11:47 to go in the first half with the score tied at five.

Coming out of the timeout, Indiana went with a full bench lineup consisting of Gabe Cupps, CJ Gunn -- who was the first one off the bench for the Hoosiers -- Anthony Leal, Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks.

The second unit provided some much needed energy for the Hoosiers when they checked into the game.

Gunn was able to knock down a couple of shots and Sparks did what he does best and brought a palpable energy to the game.

After the under eight timeout, Reneau and Trey Galloway checked back into the game for the Hoosiers. Reneau went to work immediately on the block and scored his second basket of the game.

Despite the energy provided by Indiana's second unit, with just under 4 minutes to play, UIndy had tied it up at 19.

Out of the under four timeout, Ware hit a layup at the front of the rim. Mackenzie Mgbako then threw down a two-handed slam on the very next offensive possession for the Hoosiers.

However, it was UIndy that led as the first half clock ticked under 60 seconds.

Gunn missed a right corner three as the first half came to a close and UIndy took a two point lead into the halftime break, 27-25.

The Hoosiers shot 10/31 from the field (32%) and missed all four of their 3-point attempts. UIndy shot a similar percentage from the field (31%), but made six 3-pointers on 19 attempts.

The lack of attempts from downtown was an issue a season ago for the Hoosiers, and it was an issue in the first half against the Greyhounds.