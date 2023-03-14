The Indiana basketball program was announced on Tuesday as one of six programs that the NCAA will be highlighting in its 'March Madness Confidential' series.

It will provide exclusive, behind-the-scenes accessible to the Hoosiers throughout their NCAA Tournament run.

The other teams include: Texas, Arizona, Saint Mary's, Creighton and Memphis.

Indiana begins its NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 9:55 pm ET against Kent State in the 4 vs 13 seed matchup.

