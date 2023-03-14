Indiana One of Six Teams NCAA Highlighted for 'March Madness Confidential'
The Indiana basketball program was announced on Tuesday as one of six programs that the NCAA will be highlighting in its 'March Madness Confidential' series.
It will provide exclusive, behind-the-scenes accessible to the Hoosiers throughout their NCAA Tournament run.
The other teams include: Texas, Arizona, Saint Mary's, Creighton and Memphis.
Indiana begins its NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 9:55 pm ET against Kent State in the 4 vs 13 seed matchup.
Below is the full release:
CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will include NCAA March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to six NCAA Tournament teams – Texas, Arizona, Indiana, Saint Mary’s, Creighton and Memphis.
Production crews began embedding with the teams on Selection Sunday and will chronicle their NCAA Tournament journeys.
Throughout the Tournament, features will run across multiple platforms – including studio coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with online distribution via the official @MarchMadnessMBB Twitter and Facebookpages, @MM_MBB_TV, NCAA.com and WBD Sports and CBS Sports social media accounts.
CBS Sports and WBD Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 (6:40 PM, ET, both days).
CBS will air this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3.
----
