Indiana looking to lean on talented quarterback room

"I feel good," Penix said. "We have a lot of guys making plays, myself included. Personally, as far as the knee, I feel good. I feel like I’m ready play. I know come September 4 I will be 100 percent ready with no concerns."

As a freshman, he tore his ACL. As the starter in year two, he had a shoulder injury that caused him to miss half of the season. And, last year, he re-tore the same ACL he injured as a freshman.

While there is no quarterback controversy in Bloomington, there are still questions surrounding Michael Penix and his ability to stay healthy. The redshirt junior is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire country, but has seen his year cut short in all three college seasons.

Typically in college your backup quarterback only sees time in blowout victories or losses, but with Indiana, it is a real possibility that anyone in the QB room could see valuable snaps in any game - beginning or end of the season.

Jack Tuttle got a first hand glimpse of what that looked like a season ago when he was thrust into the lineup after Penix's injury. He led Indiana to a 2-1 record and 1-1 as a starter. Despite falling short in the Bowl game, Tuttle is well prepared for any snaps he gets in 2021.

"I think in the early parts of the year, I was working through some stuff with my body and healing in some other parts. So mechanically wise, I was just trying to get back in sync and get my whole body ready to go again. I think our defense is one of the best in the nation, if not the best. Getting those reps in spring and understanding different looks was huge for me," Tuttle said. "Coming into fall camp, I think it’s just been good for me. Getting those different looks against our defense. I feel like for me as a player, I’ve become calmer. Everything is slow to me now. I just need to continue helping the offense execute as a whole."

Tuttle finished last season with 362 yards in 2.5 games with two touchdowns and one interception.

"I think getting Jack [Tuttle] to settle down a little in the pocket, fundamentally. I don’t think it was intentional but just making sure his feet were underneath him with a good platform and a good base I think has lent itself to him throwing the ball more consistently, more accurately," IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said of what they are working on with Tuttle. "Jack is an accurate passer. Jack has good arm strength. Jack has mobility. Sometimes, as a quarterback, if you are a little bit hesitant or not quite confident in where the route is going to be or you’re not seeing the defense, sometimes the ball can be off. It doesn’t mean the guy has bad accuracy, you just need to teach him better and help him better."

"Jack is a joy to coach. He is always prepared. He always asks good questions. We’ve really focused on quieting his feet and quieting his mind so he can play fast and free. He’s shown that throughout camp. Jack has had a good camp. He’s done a nice job and we’re lucky that he’s here and have full confidence in him. Jack is a joy to coach."

Tuttle is a former four-star recruit and having that talent and now that experience in the quarterback room behind Penix is invaluable.

"I think we both learn a ton from each other," Tuttle said of his relationship with Penix. "Mike’s a great player and on the field it’s huge taking those mental reps. Just picking up those little parts of the game that maybe he’s better at than I am or I’m better at than he is. It’s super important. We make each other better and we just have fun with it."

Now, add in a top-100 recruit in freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley and the Hoosiers have arguably one of the better QB rooms in the country. While, McCulley isn't expected to see many snaps this year, his skill is always a plus in practice and in the locker room.

"We have really been encouraged by his growth. Even some things today, you are able to isolate certain parts of what we do, and you could just see the talent. It has shown up from the beginning, but his comfort level, when you minimize the reads and you're not trying to see everything. Sometimes for a young guy you are trying to see too much and that makes it hard," Tom Allen said of McCulley. 'He is a gifted player, very talented... He is a good-looking kid and when you walk out there you notice him: the way he moves, and he's got such a quick release. He is just trying to learn the offense.

"Definitely has a long way to go for sure, but the other thing that impresses me about him is his attitude. He is such a sponge. He's so humble, eager to learn and a great listener. I watch him when he interacts with our coaches, and he doesn't ever get defensive. He just has a great demeanor about him, and he wants to learn and grow and get better. that is a good sign for his mental development and how he is going to just keep getting better and better. He is going to be a special one."

Following last weekend's first fall camp scrimmage, the play of all three stood out to the coaching staff.

"I thought all three quarterbacks played well. And that is where it starts in terms of the rhythm, throwing the ball on time and doing a good job of getting the ball to a lot of different guys... I would say with those two (Tuttle and Penix), how they are throwing the ball and their leadership are the things that stick out. I think both of them are doing a good job of verbally, within their areas of responsibility, doing a good job leading," Allen said. "Then, throwing the ball with confidence, on time and getting the ball out quick and making good decisions, knowing where the ball needs to go based on the coverage that they are getting. Even Donaven McCulley, same thing, maybe surprisingly because he is so young. He is one that when it is live ... and full move the ball playing football, his legs can become a variable with the team more spread out and he is even more effective. Jack and Michael have done a good job. They have had a good fall camp and it showed on Saturday."

"The guys on our side were making plays. We had the running backs making plays and I was doing my best to make sure I was getting them the ball. I was making sure we were in the right protections, in the right place so that everything went smooth and that is how it went on Saturday," Penix added. "It was not just me. The other two quarterbacks were getting a lot of reps too, Jack [Tuttle] and Donaven [McCulley]. We were just executing the small things and I feel once we do that, we are a great team."