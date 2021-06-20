Indiana lands commitment from 2022 LB Isaiah Jones

Indiana landed a commitment from 2022 linebacker Isaiah Jones on Sunday following the end of his official visit, he announced.

Jones is ranked as the No. 45 player in the state of Indiana.

"I want to thank all my teammates for making me the best version of myself,” Jones said. “I want to thank the London Athletic Department and Staff for helping me pursue my dream on and off the field. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indiana University!”