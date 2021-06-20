Indiana lands commitment from 2022 LB Isaiah Jones
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana landed a commitment from 2022 linebacker Isaiah Jones on Sunday following the end of his official visit, he announced.
Jones is ranked as the No. 45 player in the state of Indiana.
"I want to thank all my teammates for making me the best version of myself,” Jones said. “I want to thank the London Athletic Department and Staff for helping me pursue my dream on and off the field. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indiana University!”
Jones received his offer from Indiana back in May and it didn't take long to make an impression on the 6-foot-2 linebacker.
"It felt pretty good to get the offer growing up next door to Indiana," Jones said. "Tom Allen has done a great job turning the program around and getting back to dominant football."
Jones finished the season with 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He was the CBC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District and Second Team All-Ohio.
"What stands out to me about their defense is how they have multiple guys that are on the Big Ten All Conference Teams," Jones added. "Coach (Charlton) Warren said he likes how I make plays all over the field, not just inside the box."
Jones becomes the second commitment for Indiana on Sunday, joining four-star defensive back Trevell Mullen. Overall, Indiana now has five commitments in the 2022 class with Dasan McCullough, Kaiden Turner and Richard Thomas.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.