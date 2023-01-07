Indiana inks commitment from Stanford linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar
Indiana continues to find success through the transfer portal, this time landing a commitment from Stanford linebacker transfer Jacob Mangum-Farrar.
Mangum-Farrar has one year of eligibility remaining.
In 2022, Mangum-Farrar totaled 44 tackles, two pass break ups, 1.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He's played in 26 total games across four seasons and has 87 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass break ups, one sack and one forced fumble.
Mangum-Farrar spent the last two seasons as a starter for the Cardinal after he missed nearly all of 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries. As a junior he had 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Mangum-Farrar was rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 273 player in the portal.
Coming out of Kempner (Tx.) High School, Mangum-Farrar was a three-star prospect with offers from Utah, Oklahoma, Cal, Ole Miss, Northwestern, Houston, Vanderbilt and others.
Mangum-Farrar joins his Stanford teammate, Nicolas Toomer, who committed to Indiana on Friday. In total, the Hoosiers have landed eight players out of the transfer portal this offseason.
