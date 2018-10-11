Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sophomore running back Morgan Ellison has been suspended for 2.5 years by IU for sexual misconduct, according to a report by The Indianapolis Star.

The Star reported his deadline to appeal is today, and said it was unclear if he had appealed it yet as of late Wednesday night.

Morgan had previously resumed practicing with the team while still suspended indefinitely from play.

The panel determined Ellison sexually assaulted an IU student while she was asleep, and then forcefully continued when she woke up.

Ellison denied using force to the panel and said the sexual activities were consensual.

He did not return a request for comment from The Star.

The panel's decision does not allow Ellison to be on campus during the 2.5-year suspension, he must go through counseling, and he cannot have contact with the student he was accused of assaulting.

Ellison posted a team-leading 704 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017, also scoring a team-high six rushing touchdowns.

