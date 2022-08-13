Indiana Football: Tom Allen details key takeaways from first live scrimmage

The Indiana football program had its first live scrimmage of fall camp on Friday and despite it being closed to the media, head coach Tom Allen addressed the main takeaways after it wrapped up.

"I thought today (Friday) was a really good scrimmage," Allen said. "...A lot of guys got a lot of good reps. I thought it was competitive back-and-forth and it came down to the final snap: fourth-and-goal on the one [yard line]. to be able to decide the winner for that portion of it. Both sides made plays and I thought all three quarterbacks did some really good things and really protected the ball pretty well. We tried to do a lot of things difficult on them for that."

Indiana kicks off its season-opener on Sept. 2 against Illinois. Up to this point, the Indiana staff has been extremely quiet with detailed reports about offensive and defensive schemes.

The Hoosiers bring in new coordinators on offense, defense, at the running backs spot, defensive line and wide receiver spots. So, while scrimmages can't tell you everything, there were some areas of focus heading into Friday.

"The whole objective [of today's scrimmage] was coaches off the field in the scrimmage, but don't even yell, because [the natural tendency for a coach is to correct someone], but don't say anything to them and make them make the checks and adjustments. That way, we know exactly where we are at.

"The biggest goal [of the scrimmage] is evaluation. Where are we at schematically with our installs? And where are we at depth chart-wise and where do the guys stack up against each other at each position? We will go through and grade this just like we would a normal game, this afternoon, then bring the guys back tonight, watch it and get [the mistakes] cleaned up.

"Then, the final thing to me, objectively, would just be able to start playing well as a team. We talk about offense, defense and special teams. The best team wins on game day and to have a chance to really see those special teams units transitioning in and out, the substitution patterns you have with that, can be challenging. We had offense on one side and defense on the other in a scrimmage situation. At the same time, in the pre-practice portion of the scrimmage we do our substitutions, we call them pop-up meetings, just showing them how it is going to look on game day. We are trying to simulate game day and I thought it was a good first step for that."