Indiana Football: Lucas named first-team All-American kick returner by PFF
Coined by his teammates as the "world's most dangerous man" with the football in his hands, Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas is getting some shine for his work on kick returns this past season.
Lucas was named a first-team All-American kick returner by Pro Football Focus on Friday. The recognition comes just days after being named the Big Ten's Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
Lucas accumulated 591 return yards and two touchdowns on the season, and was the only FBS returner with multiple return touchdowns this season. His average of 28.1 yards per return this season was the fourth-best of any season in program history.
Lucas didn't just make it happen on kick returns either. Lucas is the first Hoosier since Tevin Coleman in 2014 to have three 70-yard scoring plays in a single season, factoring in his 71-yard scamper on the opening drive of the season finale versus Purdue. Lucas totaled 944 all-purpose yards, the most since Whop Philyor eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark with 1,094 in 2019.
"My impact on the field, I feel like as soon I get the ball, I'm always going to make something happen," Lucas said after the Michigan State victory this season.
Lucas figures to be a key part of the Hoosiers' future, should they be able to keep him in the program. As such a dynamic playmaker, he's on everyone's radar. Now, he's finally getting the recognition for it.