Coined by his teammates as the "world's most dangerous man" with the football in his hands, Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas is getting some shine for his work on kick returns this past season.

Lucas was named a first-team All-American kick returner by Pro Football Focus on Friday. The recognition comes just days after being named the Big Ten's Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.

Lucas accumulated 591 return yards and two touchdowns on the season, and was the only FBS returner with multiple return touchdowns this season. His average of 28.1 yards per return this season was the fourth-best of any season in program history.