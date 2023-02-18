Tucker now has 13 years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Hoosiers are hiring Anthony Tucker as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Tucker most recently had served as Utah State's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He's also spent time at UCF, Maryland, Arkansas State, Idaho State and Colorado. A source confirmed the report to TheHoosier.com on Saturday.

Under Tucker, Utah State's 2021 season was the best in program history -- an 11-win season, a Mountain West Championship -- finishing 24th in the final national polls. They also set six offensive school records during the 2021 season, with 41 passing touchdowns, over 4,200 passing yards and three different receivers with 10-plus touchdowns.

Tucker served various roles in three seasons with UCF, was the running backs coach for two seasons at Maryland, coached running backs and wide receivers across three years with Arkansas State and was the wide receivers coach for two seasons at Idaho State.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Tucker played professional football -- signing as a free agent with the New York Giants in 1999 and earning a practice squad spot in 2000. He later played for the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe in 2001 and signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2002. He retired after suffering a career-ending injury.

Tucker is a graduate of Fresno State, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree and was a two-year starter at wideout.

In total, he's been apart of the coaching staff for eight bowl games and four conference championships.