Football wasn't always Miles Marshall's first love.

The Indiana freshman wide receiver actually began playing basketball as a child before switching to football permanently after his sophomore year of high school.

"It's just how I was. I was a taller kid, more athletic kid than every body else," Marshall said Tuesday. "I played both the entire time but I was always more focused on basketball."

Plans change, though, when a Big Ten program like IU comes calling offering a scholarship, and it justified Marshall's decision - even if it was against his dad's wishes. Now he's in Bloomington looking to use that athleticism to help Indiana's offense.

Prior to making the full-time switch to football, Marshall averaged 6.1 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field in 24 games during his sophomore season, according to MaxPreps.

After focusing solely on football, he went on to become a two-time all-region and all-county selection and set five school receiving records at Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, including a school single-season record 73 receptions for 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. Rivals.com considered him the No. 84 prospect in Georgia, too.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver said many of his skills on the basketball court translated to his play on the field as well.

"Especially with my jumping and my lateral quickness, I think it really helped me out a lot," Marshall said.

Marshall said his multi-sport background has helped with the type of training implemented under Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou and Speed Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea.

"Yeah, most definitely," Marshall said. "I haven't been to any other college, but I think it's different from other programs. They really focus on what's going to transfer onto the field and I like that a lot."

This fall, Marshall joins a position group that saw its depth tested last year after two of its top three receivers went down due to injury.

With three of Indiana's seven scholarship receivers still recovering from injuries sustained last fall, it's possible Marshall could see the field sooner rather than later in his first year in Bloomington.

IU head coach Tom Allen told TheHoosier.com in May that because of that need for depth once again this year, Marshall will have an opportunity to come in and compete right away.

Marshall also has the ideal size wide receivers coach Grant Heard prefers in his position group.

"He likes bigger receivers and I think I fit that mold," Marshall said. "He liked the way I played all around."

Football turned out to be the perfect fit after all.

"Basketball was my sport until like 10th grade," Marshall said Tuesday. "(Then) I figured out football was the way to go, that's why I stuck with it."