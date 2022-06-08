Indiana Football: 3 storylines to watch with the defense this summer

Indiana posted one of their best defensive seasons back in 2020 and seemed to be heading into the new profound territory. After strong campaigns in 2019 and 2020, fans were excited to see where this team was headed defensively but in what seemed like a matter of seconds, it all came crashing down in 2021. Riddle with injuries and various other factors, Indiana held one of their worst defensive seasons allowing 33.3 points per game in 2021. In the Big Ten or really anywhere, that's just simply not going to cut it.

After the 2-10 season Indiana took to a new light for the defense making changes both on and off the field. All these new changes to the defense has put Indiana in a unique position for the upcoming season. Indiana is in a clear position of uncertainty but in a spot where things can go in either in favor of the Hoosiers or different direction.

As the summer continues to wind down here are some things to keep in mind this summer before Indiana hits the field on Sept. 2.