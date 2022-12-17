Here is a recap of Indiana third loss of the season.

Despite how anticipated the game was, the outcome and overall play was not what Indiana or the fans that traveled to Lawrence was expecting.

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was back in the starting lineup and the Hoosiers were at full force here.

The highly anticipated matchup between #14 Indiana and #8 Kansas took place today in the historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Indianan won the tip but would not get their first buckets until Kansas already lead 7-2. Kansas forward KJ Adams would eat up Indiana at the very early start.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson would get Indiana's first two points with a fadeaway, baseline jumper.

Kansas would bump the lead up to 12-2 and force Mike Woodson to call timeout. The Hoosiers could not get an good looks.

They again struggled to throw the first punch like they needed to.

Coming out of the timeout, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp would convert on shots behind the arc. However, Kansas would continue to play flawless offense and bump the lead to 21-8 at 11:51.

Indiana at this point was up to 6 turnovers and was on a 2:07 scoring drought.

Coming out of that timeout, Jalen Hood-Schifino would connects on both of his free throws.

Before the under-8 timeout, Xavier Johnson's ankle was rolled up on from a driving Kansas player. Johnson was in a ton of pain and had to be helped off the floor. He had no weight on his right ankle. Just a tough scene.

It was pretty clear at this time that Indiana's offense was just not there. The defense from the Jayhawks was forcing Indiana to play a ton of 1v1.

At the 6:36 mark, Kansas was up 28-17.

Kansas extended the lead to 34-17. Mike Woodson called a timeout. This was brutal for the Hoosiers.

Miller Kopp would hit a three but right as they got down the floor, Kansas stud guard Gradey Dick would answer with a three of his own. Every shot Dick attempted, was just automatic.

At the 3:33 mark, Jayhawks lead 37-20.

At the 1:29 mark, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored his first two points of the game. Just not a good game from him.

Indiana would make a slight carve into that lead with a few more points from Jackson-Davis.

At the half, Kansas lead 44-29. The Hoosiers shot 33% (10-of-30), was outrebounded 18-13, and had 12 turnovers already.

To sum up the first half, it was pretty much the worst possible scenario you could imagine for Indiana.

During the half, it was announced that Xavier Johnson had been officially ruled out the rest of the game. He was seen in a walking boot and crutches.

Tamar Bates started the half for Indiana replacing Xavier Johnson. Bates would hit a huge three early in the half for Indiana build some momentum.

All of a sudden, the lead was cut to 10 and Bill Self was forced to call a timeout. Indiana was on a 9-4 run at this point.

The momentum quickly faded away. Hoosiers went scoreless at the 4:03 mark and Kansas had hit their last 5 shots.

Mike Woodson called a timeout when the lead was up to 58-40 at the 12:09 mark.

Indiana continued to struggle finding any answers to what Kansas was throwing at them. Besides a couple of score here-and-there, there was no significant run that Indiana could get on.

At the 7:58 mark, Kansas was leading 66-46.

With the outcome all but pretty much sealed up, Mike Woodson started emptying his bench a little. CJ Gunn checked in at the 5:59 mark. Kaleb Banks followed.

The final score of the game was 84-62 which resulted in Indiana losing their 3rd game of the year. Trayce Jackson-Davis was Indiana's leading scorer with 13 points.

Overall, this was just a pathetic performance from the Hoosiers from start to finish. When playing an elite team like Kansas, 23 turnovers is simply not going to cut it.

Indiana was outperformed in nearly every stat and got a slap in the face to go along with it.

The Xavier Johnson injury is concerning so that is soemhting to watch for. But overall, this Indiana team needs to fix a bunch of things as conference play starts to creep up in a few week.

Indiana plays Elon on Tuesday.