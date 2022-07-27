Indiana extends an offer to 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga

Indiana has extended an offer to class of 2024 five-star Kokomo (Ind.) center Flory Bidunga, Kokomo head coach John Peckinpaugh confirms to TheHoosier.com. Purdue and Indiana both extended an offer to Bidguna on Wednesday afternoon. Bidunga is ranked No. 6 in the Rivals class of 2024 rankings. He holds other offers from Auburn, Wake Forest, Creighton, Arizona State and Bradley. Bidunga has been one of the biggest sensations on the AAU circuit playing for 16U Indiana Elite this summer, being from an unknown player to one of the most dominant big men in the country.

Bidunga is one of the most dominant post players in the country, regardless of class. He dunks everything he can and is a force on the low block. He has terrific footwork, great stretch and already a terrific frame. He has a high motor and rebounds at a very high level. His improvement in the last month is outstanding. "Flory has came a long way in 11 months and he is only going to get better as he becomes more comfortable with the game," Kokomo head coach John Peckinpaugh said. "His work ethic is amazing and he is extremely coachable."