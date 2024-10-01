Indiana basketball center Oumar Ballo has been selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Ballo is a sixth-year senior with the Hoosiers this season after transferring from Arizona this offseason where he spent the last three seasons. The native of Koulikoro, Mali is the lone Hoosiers that was selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.