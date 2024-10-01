Indiana big man Oumar Ballo named to preseason All-Big Ten team
Indiana basketball center Oumar Ballo has been selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Ballo is a sixth-year senior with the Hoosiers this season after transferring from Arizona this offseason where he spent the last three seasons. The native of Koulikoro, Mali is the lone Hoosiers that was selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team as determined by a media vote, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Ballo, a transfer from Arizona, was twice named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, a two-time All-Pac-12 Tournament Team selection, a 2023-24 All-Pac-12 Defensive Team addition, and was tabbed as the Pac-12 Most Improved Player following the 2022-23 season. He was also touted as the Preseason Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, Preseason All-Big Ten, and Preseason All-America Fourth Team by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.
The Koulikoro, Mali, native averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots in three seasons with the Wildcats. He shot 64.6% (466-of-721) from the floor and collected 34 career double-doubles. The 7-0, 265-pound center holds a record of 112-20 in 132 games played throughout his collegiate career.
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Smith, Purdue
PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Great Osobor, Washington
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Braden Smith, Purdue
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board