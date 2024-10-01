PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Indiana big man Oumar Ballo named to preseason All-Big Ten team

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana basketball center Oumar Ballo has been selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Ballo is a sixth-year senior with the Hoosiers this season after transferring from Arizona this offseason where he spent the last three seasons. The native of Koulikoro, Mali is the lone Hoosiers that was selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team as determined by a media vote, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Ballo, a transfer from Arizona, was twice named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, a two-time All-Pac-12 Tournament Team selection, a 2023-24 All-Pac-12 Defensive Team addition, and was tabbed as the Pac-12 Most Improved Player following the 2022-23 season. He was also touted as the Preseason Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, Preseason All-Big Ten, and Preseason All-America Fourth Team by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.

The Koulikoro, Mali, native averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots in three seasons with the Wildcats. He shot 64.6% (466-of-721) from the floor and collected 34 career double-doubles. The 7-0, 265-pound center holds a record of 112-20 in 132 games played throughout his collegiate career.

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Braden Smith, Purdue

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Oumar Ballo, Indiana

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Great Osobor, Washington

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Braden Smith, Purdue

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

–––––





