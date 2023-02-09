The Greenwood ,Indiana native has been having a fantastic season for the Indiana Hoosiers averaging 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

As announced today per an Indiana release, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis among the top ten candidates for the 2023 Karl Malone Award. Jackson-Davis was also included on the 2023 Naismith Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Karl Malone Award, including Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the publication announced on Thursday.

Jackson-Davis was also included on the 2023 Naismith Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team, per the publication’s social media accounts.

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Jackson-Davis ranks third in the Big Ten Conference in scoring (19.8), second in rebounds (11.3), 11th in assists (3.5), first in blocks (3.0), second in made field goals (164), and fourth in made free throws (88).

The Greenwood native has posted statlines rarely seen in men’s college basketball over the last 30 seasons. He joins NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan as the only players in the last 25 years to average at least 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a single season.

Over the last 25 years of basketball only Jackson-Davis, Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal have averaged at least 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games) in Division I basketball or the NBA.

He became the first player since Marcus Camby (Nov. 28, 1995) to produce at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocked shots in a victory over the AP No. 1-ranked team after Indiana defeated No. 1/1 Purdue, 79-74, on Feb. 4. TJD recorded Indiana’s first 20-point, 20-rebound game since D.J. White (Jan. 8, 2008) when he tallied 25 points, 21 rebounds, and six blocked shots at Minnesota on Jan. 25. His stats marked the first time a high-major player posted a 25-20-5 game since UConn’s Hasheem Thabeet (Feb. 14, 2009).

Jackson-Davis pulled down a career-best 24 rebounds against Northwestern on Jan. 8. The tally marked the most by a Hoosier in a single game since Steve Downing (Dec. 11, 1971) had 25 against Kentucky and the most rebounds by a Big Ten player since Aaron Johnson (Nov. 15, 2004) had 24 for Penn State. He set an Xfinity Center record with 20 rebounds against Maryland on Jan. 31.

Jackson-Davis went off for 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocked shots against Michigan State on Jan. 22. He is the second player (Jake Stephens, Chattanooga) to post a line with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks in a game this season. Michael Sweetney (Georgetown, 2003) is the last player to accomplish that statistical line in a men’s college basketball game.

The All-American candidate joined former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons (LSU, 2015) as the only players in the last 25 seasons to record at least 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 75.0% shooting from the floor in a single game after the Center Grove product went for 35-9-5-3 on 15-of-19 shooting from the floor at Illinois on Jan. 19.

He recorded the third triple-double in Indiana basketball history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists against Nebraska on Dec. 7. He added three blocks and three steals in the win. He is the first player in men’s college basketball to post a triple-double and at least three blocks and three steals since Luke Walton (Arizona, 2002).

The Center Grove product blocked a career-high nine shots at No. 8/6 Kansas on Dec. 17, the second most by an IU player. Steve Downing (Feb. 23, 1971) blocked a school-record 10 shots against Michigan. The nine blocks against Kansas marked the most ever by a Jayhawk opponent. The previous record of eight blocks was held by Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky), Mo Bamba (Texas), Jordan Bell (Oregon), and Shane Battier (Duke).

Jackson-Davis became the only Division I player in the last 25 years to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ blocks, and no turnovers against an AP Top 25 opponent in the win over No. 18/15 North Carolina on Nov. 30 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.





2022-23 KARL MALONE AWARD CANDIDATES*

Enrique Freeman, Akron

Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Norchad Omier, Miami (Fla.)

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-23 season