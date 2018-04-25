Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Just a few more days until it's Romeo Langford day in Indiana.

The New Albany five-star guard is set to announce his college decision at his high school on April 30 at 7 p.m. ET. At the ceremony - which is open to the public - he will choose between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

His father, Tim, went on WDRB this week to update the latest with the process.