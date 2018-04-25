Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Just a few more days until it's Romeo Langford day in Indiana.
The New Albany five-star guard is set to announce his college decision at his high school on April 30 at 7 p.m. ET. At the ceremony - which is open to the public - he will choose between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt.
His father, Tim, went on WDRB this week to update the latest with the process.
"We're enjoying it, embracing it," Tim told WDRB. "We could be on the other side, not being in the spotlight.
"So we're enjoying the road, because it's all about him."
Langford's father added the family will discuss the decision on Saturday, but the final choice will be left up to Romeo.
The five-star senior averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.
In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, and also earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.
