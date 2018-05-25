Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Barring surprise attrition, only one question mark remains for Indiana's 2018-19 roster.

Forward Juwan Morgan announced his decision to enter the 2018 NBA Draft but not hire an agent back on April 12. That gave him the option to receive feedback from professional teams, then make a decision on staying pro or coming back to school.

"I want to gather as much information as possible and see what opportunities may be out there," Morgan said that day in a statement. "It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and this is the first step.

"It’s important to get an honest evaluation and that is what I am looking for."

In the weeks since then, he's been completing workouts with teams like the Atlanta Hawks, who he's working out with today.

The consensus feedback seems to be that Morgan is highly unlikely to be selected in the upcoming draft, so unless he wants to play professionally in a different league, it looks increasingly likely he'll return to school.

Morgan was not invited to the NBA Combine - around 69 players were initially expected to attend - and Sports Illustrated did not include Morgan in their 60-pick mock draft following the event.

"I think Juwan improved as much as any player in the country this past season,” IU head coach Archie Miller said on April 12. "The rules are in place to allow an individual to get valuable feedback and we support Juwan in wanting to find out where he stands and learn what he needs to continue to work on in the eyes of key decision makers professionally."

As a junior, he averaged 16.5 points overall and 7.4 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers, earning second team All-Big Ten honors.

That was a major stepup from 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Still, some question whether his skillset is adapt for the NBA.

At only 6-7, he'd likely have to play more of a wing position, and he only made 16-of-53 (30 percent) three-point tries as a junior.

Shooting from behind the arc is becoming increasingly important, as evidenced by the emergence of "3 and D" prospects - players who can both shoot from long-range and defend multiple positions.

"If Juwan Morgan ever learns to shoot, he’s going to be an awesome NBA prospect," NBA writer Sam Vecenie tweeted this December.

Either way, Morgan's time is almost up. He has until May 30 to announce a decision to stay pro or return to school.

----

