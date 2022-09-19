The Indiana basketball program enters the 2022 season as a team that has a lot of expectations -- much different from a season ago. In year two under Mike Woodson, Indiana returns four starters and brings in a top-15 recruiting class, including two five-star prospects. A 21-win team last year and Big Ten Tournament semifinalists, Indiana also made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. While it was the 'First Four', Indiana took down Wyoming to get a win in the NCAA Tournament before falling to St. Mary's in the Round of 64. Now, with the talent and depth on the roster, Indiana continues to gain national attention regarding its potential this year.

On Monday, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein put out his five final four darkhorse teams, including Indiana. "The Hoosiers may be viewed as the favorite in the Big Ten by default, but you can’t argue with the facts: Indiana returns 90.9 percent of its scoring from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament last season and boasts a seasoned frontcourt with All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp also return as starters while Jordan Geronimo, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates are rotation players who return with game experience. Indiana also added a pair of five-star newcomers in freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. The talent base in Bloomington has drastically improved." His five included Indiana, Tennessee, TCU, Virginia and San Diego State. While a Final Four is something to shoot for, it's also a place Indiana hasn't been since 2002. It's deepest run has been to the Sweet 16 -- three times -- since its last Final Four appearance. "I think the second weekend is the expectation," Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy said earlier this summer. "But looking at Big Ten play, being in that top three and be in the hunt to win the regular season title... It's so hard to hold schools and set expectations to tournament success because it's so much to luck of the draw." Overall, Indiana will be tested and tested early. Its non-conference schedule includes away games at Kansas and Xavier, a home game against North Carolina and then a neutral site game against Arizona, among others. The gauntlet of the Big Ten will also be a good way to measure Indiana's potential success come March.