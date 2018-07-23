Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Preseason accolades continue to roll in for IU freshman guard Romeo Langford.

The former five-star recruit was one of only six college freshmen covered in an article on ESPN on Monday analyzing what college basketball fans need to know about incoming freshmen "phenoms".

"There might not have been a more important commitment in the 2018 class than Langford's picking the Hoosiers," ESPN wrote. "He wasn't just another target for Archie Miller and the Hoosiers.

"Langford was Indiana's Mr. Basketball and had 4,000 people at his commitment ceremony. His high school games were packed with Indiana fans who waited in line for his autograph afterward."

ESPN also picked up a quote from an anonymous college coach on Langford.

"From a perception point, it was big," a coach told ESPN. "To come up short would have been pretty crushing.

"From a basketball perception, he's a really good player. If you can eliminate some of the trappings of being Romeo Langford and playing at Indiana, and just focus on being as good as he can be, he's going to have a really good freshman year.

"Archie won't be into the sideshow stuff. I think he's picked a good coach to do those things."

Duke's R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, North Carolina's Nassir Little and Oregon's Bol Bol also made the list.

