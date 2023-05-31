Former Dayton Flyer Mike Sharavjamts removed his name from the NBA Draft on Wednesday and is considering transferring to five schools, including Indiana, per Draft Express.

Sharavjamts, an Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team member, is considering Indiana, Memphis, Pitt, Nebraska and San Francisco.

Last season as a true freshman at Dayton, Sharavjamts averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds a game with 2.6 assists. He made 31.5 percent of his 3-point attempts last season starting 20 of 32 games a year ago.