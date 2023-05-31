Indiana among finalists for Dayton transfer Mike Sharavjamts
Former Dayton Flyer Mike Sharavjamts removed his name from the NBA Draft on Wednesday and is considering transferring to five schools, including Indiana, per Draft Express.
Sharavjamts, an Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team member, is considering Indiana, Memphis, Pitt, Nebraska and San Francisco.
Last season as a true freshman at Dayton, Sharavjamts averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds a game with 2.6 assists. He made 31.5 percent of his 3-point attempts last season starting 20 of 32 games a year ago.
A member of the 2022 class, Sharavjamts was the No. 101 ranked national recruit before signing with Dayton coming out of Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio. He also played at Prolific Prep in his high school.
Sharavjamts best game of the season was when he scored 15 points in Dayton's neutral site loss to BYU. Sharavjamts -- the first Mongolian player in Division I history -- made 3-of-7 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars that night.
Last season, Sharavjamts was in the 48th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities, according to Synergy. However, he was in the 68th percentile in off-the-dribble jumpers a year ago.
On the defensive side, Sharavjamts was in the 76th percentile as a defender. His length at 6-foot-8 helps him on the defensive side.
Indiana has one remaining scholarship available after adding transfers Kel'el Ware (Oregon), Payton Sparks (Ball State) and Anthony Walker (Miami). The Hoosiers are bringing in three freshmen, Gabe Gupps, Jakai Newton and Mackenzie Mgbako.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE