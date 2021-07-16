Indiana 2022 commit CJ Gunn suffers broken wrist

No surgery is required but he is in a cast and will miss the remainder of Peach Jam.

Gunn suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to Strive For Greatness. The Indy Heat wing was off to a good start in Peach Jam, averaging 11 points per game through two games. He had scored four points to open up their game on Thursday before suffering the injury in the first half. He tried to return, but was later taken out and did not see action after.

Indy Heat are now 2-1 in their first three games this week.

Here were our scouting notes from Gunn through 2 games.

Did a good job from start to finish being assertive on the offensive end. Got to the rim a few times after opening back back-to-back 3's. His a few mid-range jumpers - elevation back to normal level after an ankle injury earlier this summer. Decent defense. Can still be better though and not bite for shot fakes as much. Had a few blocks.

Really good getting into the paint but then does settle for multiple mid-range jumpers. I would like to see him attack the basket more and get to the line more often. Didn't attempt a free throw until around the last minute of the game. Finished 3-of-6 from the line. His athleticism and elevation make it easy to finish around the rim, just doesn't do it as much as he can.

Gunn is ranked No. 149 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is ranked as the No. 31 small forward in the class.