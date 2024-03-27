Oftentimes players can make a big jump with a good junior season. Prospects who go unnoticed and fly under-the-radar wind up landing big offers if the film backs up their size and strength. A current sophmoore out of Penn High School (Ind.) could be a nice pickup for the Hoosiers should they offer, and a strong junior campaign could provide just that. Tayshon Bardo – a 6-1, 170 wide receiver and defensive back – is the latest prospect you’ve probably not heard about yet. Bardo is a tall, lengthy wideout who has a nice catch radius who provides the Kingsmen with an offensive weapon. Bardo – who recently visited the Hoosiers for a spring practice – is good after-the-catch, runs through contact, and has the raw tools to succeed and thrive at the Big 10-level. “My visit went great,” Bardo said. “I loved everything about (the campus). The atmosphere at practice was great. The energy was super electric. Players push each other and coaches push the players during practice and that’s what I would want from the team I’d be committing to play for.”

Tayshon Bardo projects to be a top recruit in the Class of 2026 in Indiana. (Tayshon Bardo.)

Advertisement