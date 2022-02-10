Hoosiers' five suspended players 'available to play' vs Michigan State

Indiana is expected to return its previously suspended five players for its matchup with Michigan State on Saturday.

Xavier Johnson, Michael Durr, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates were suspended for Indiana's loss to Northwestern on Tuesday.

"Again, I’m looking at it as doing the right thing for our university and for our team," Head coach Mike Woodson said following IU's loss to Northwestern. "When you talk about building a team… I’m building a culture here. I’m not here to mess around with guys that don't want to do what's asked of them. If they don't then they got to go, that’s how I look at it.

"I’m going to bring players in here that want to be proud and wear that uniform proudly. That’s what it's all about. Do all the necessary things on and off the court. It’s not hard to do that."

On Thursday, Mike Woodson said all five players will be 'available to play' this weekend.

Below is the full statement.