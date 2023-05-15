There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SOFTBALL EARNS NO. 2 SEED

Despite losing in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game to Northwestern 2-1, the Indiana softball team earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Knoxville Region. Indiana plays No. 3 seed Louisville on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers enter the NCAA Tournament with a 42-16 overall record and an 18-15 mark in Big Ten play. Louisville finished in fourth place in the ACC this season, holding a 16-7 record. Tennessee and Northern Kentucky are also playing in the Knoxville regional with the Volunteers being the favorite to advance out of the regional.

BASEBALL LAUNCHES PURDUE

The Indiana baseball team dominated Purdue in a three-game sweep of the Boilermakers over the weekend. Indiana outscored Purdue 51-16 in the domination. The Hoosiers posted 26 runs on Friday night in their 26-11 win, which included runs in six of their eight innings. The Hoosiers posted six runs in the fourth inning, a fourth in the fifth inning and an eight spot in the bottom of the sixth. Indiana posted a 15-3 victory on Saturday afternoon before another dominant win on Sunday, 10-2. The three-game weekend sweep over Purdue marks the first time the Hoosiers have done that since the 2016 season.

TOP 15 CLASS INCOMING