Hoosier Daily: September 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen On The Hoosier
Analysis: Kalen DeBoer has already made changes to the IU offense
Final: Indiana 34, Ball State 24
Indiana tackling, run game underwhelm in opener
Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's 34-24 win over Ball State
Penix leads IU through highs and lows during first start, victory
Tweets Of The Day
WHAT JUST HAPPENED? @indianafootball converts the trick play 2-point conversion@indianafootball 31 @ballstatefb 17 pic.twitter.com/igqAakcZze— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019
Get it on film. 1-0, baaaby! pic.twitter.com/MMyLp1GD5b— Lul Kwon Jones (@jones_reakwon) August 31, 2019
19 straight. 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/ue5VgXxLY4— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 31, 2019
1, 2 – you know what to do! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/os9eAtiD9m— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 31, 2019
Go Hoosiers!!!— Wesley Martin (@WesleyMartin76) August 31, 2019
Logan Justus improves his career long FG for the 3rd time today with a 50-yard FG@indianafootball leads by two scores 34-24 pic.twitter.com/LlkwB8lP44— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019
TOUCHDOWN HOOSIERS!— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019
Stevie Scott III with his 2nd rushing TD@indianafootball leads 29-17 pic.twitter.com/MkGfIIAmS4
RIGHT UP THE GUT!@indianafootball leads 23-10 pic.twitter.com/fkuw0z5xNH— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019
Long TOUCHDOWN pass for @Indianafootball@Indianafootball 10 @ballstatefb 3 pic.twitter.com/zcVvzNOBUz— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019
Signed, sealed, delivered 🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/yzXugKyOTY— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) August 31, 2019
Video Of The Day
It's fun to win.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 1, 2019
It's fun to win.
It's fun to win. pic.twitter.com/OvBot9cRLQ
Headlines
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Opens the Season with 34-24 Victory Against Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link
Endeley’s Golden Goal in Double Overtime Leads No. 2 Indiana Over Pittsburgh (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link
No. 2 Indiana Hosts UCLA on Fireworks Night on Sunday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link
Justus Served: Logan Justus has career day in IU football 34-24 victory over Ball State, via IDS -- Link
COLUMN: Mental mistakes almost cost IU football, via IDS -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.