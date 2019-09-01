News More News
Hoosier Daily: September 1

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The Indiana Hoosiers took down Ball State in the season opener on Saturday. (@indianafootball)

Seen On The Hoosier

Analysis: Kalen DeBoer has already made changes to the IU offense

Final: Indiana 34, Ball State 24

Indiana tackling, run game underwhelm in opener

Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's 34-24 win over Ball State

Penix leads IU through highs and lows during first start, victory

Quoted: IU players react to 34-24 win over Ball State

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link

Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana Opens the Season with 34-24 Victory Against Ball State, via IU Athletics -- Link

Endeley’s Golden Goal in Double Overtime Leads No. 2 Indiana Over Pittsburgh (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link

No. 2 Indiana Hosts UCLA on Fireworks Night on Sunday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link

Justus Served: Logan Justus has career day in IU football 34-24 victory over Ball State, via IDS -- Link

COLUMN: Mental mistakes almost cost IU football, via IDS -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}