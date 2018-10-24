Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 09:34:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 24

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU freshman guard Romeo Langford earned the gold jersey in practice this week.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"If you look at the selection process from last year and the teams that didn’t make the tournament, you’ve got to have a strong non-conference schedule and you’ve got to understand the tiering system on where you want to be."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on this year's non-conference schedule.

Headlines:

· Sick over kick coverage, Allen looking for remedy, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know about Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

· IU men’s soccer clinches a share of the Big Ten regular season title, via IDS - LINK

· Scouting Notebook: Indiana, via TheGopherReport.com - LINK

----

