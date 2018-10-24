Hoosier Daily: October 24
Tweets of the Day
Thankful to receive an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers! #BIGTEN pic.twitter.com/VipnBCtueQ— Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) October 24, 2018
Appreciate the hospitality shown to @Jones_Reakwon & family!! Nothing better than Hoosier Nation. #LEO https://t.co/JfPoEplAa6— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 23, 2018
#MMPPoY Championship:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 23, 2018
Grant Williams vs. Juwan Morgan.
The final round of voting starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/OVfni3jU6H
Someone new is wearing the 🥇 this week 👀#IUBB | @yeahyeah_22 pic.twitter.com/wqF317l5Le— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 23, 2018
"He would not talk to me in the locker room." #iubb pic.twitter.com/pjnzmhwXgC— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) October 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
----
