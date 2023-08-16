There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

MEN'S SOCCER DOMINATES SCRIMMAGE

Indiana's men's soccer team beat Bowling Green 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve their preseason exhibition record to 2-0. The Hoosiers were just seconds away from a shutout before a goal snuck under the arm of Indiana's goalie Alex Kara's outstretched arm. Tommy Mihalic was strong in the win for the Hoosiers, scoring a goal while also being credited with two assists. Mihalic was joined by freshmen Collins Oduro and Samuel Sarver in the scoring department. Indiana has one final preseason exhibition against Louisville before starting the season at Notre Dame.

WOMEN'S SOCCER READIES FOR SEASON

Three Indiana women's soccer players were named to the Big Ten's preseason watch list on Tuesday. Junior goalie Jamie Gerstenberg, defender Zoe Tiger and Paige Webber were among the 43 total Big Ten players recognized by the conference's coaches in the preseason poll. At keeper, Gerstenberg returns after saving 52 shots last season in 14 games for the Hoosiers. She helped Indiana to eight straight shutouts last season and was also named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week on two occasions. Tiger, a senior, started eight gamers as a junior and played more than 800 total minutes a year ago. Her play helped Indiana hold opponents to a combined 788 straight minutes of scoreless play last season. Webber started 13 games last season and converted on a game-winner over Indiana State and leads the IU offense after taking 23 shots last season. Indiana's season-opener is on Aug. 17 against Virginia Tech.

