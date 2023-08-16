HOOSIER DAILY: Men's soccer dominates Bowling Green, Women's soccer ready
MEN'S SOCCER DOMINATES SCRIMMAGE
Indiana's men's soccer team beat Bowling Green 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve their preseason exhibition record to 2-0.
The Hoosiers were just seconds away from a shutout before a goal snuck under the arm of Indiana's goalie Alex Kara's outstretched arm.
Tommy Mihalic was strong in the win for the Hoosiers, scoring a goal while also being credited with two assists. Mihalic was joined by freshmen Collins Oduro and Samuel Sarver in the scoring department.
Indiana has one final preseason exhibition against Louisville before starting the season at Notre Dame.
WOMEN'S SOCCER READIES FOR SEASON
Three Indiana women's soccer players were named to the Big Ten's preseason watch list on Tuesday.
Junior goalie Jamie Gerstenberg, defender Zoe Tiger and Paige Webber were among the 43 total Big Ten players recognized by the conference's coaches in the preseason poll.
At keeper, Gerstenberg returns after saving 52 shots last season in 14 games for the Hoosiers. She helped Indiana to eight straight shutouts last season and was also named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week on two occasions.
Tiger, a senior, started eight gamers as a junior and played more than 800 total minutes a year ago. Her play helped Indiana hold opponents to a combined 788 straight minutes of scoreless play last season.
Webber started 13 games last season and converted on a game-winner over Indiana State and leads the IU offense after taking 23 shots last season.
Indiana's season-opener is on Aug. 17 against Virginia Tech.
TRENTYN FLOWERS LEAVING LOUISVILLE
Trentyn Flowers, a former highly ranked four-star recruit in the 2023 class, will not play at Louisville after leaving the program on Tuesday amid agreeing to a contract with the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL in Australia, according to ESPN.
"This was the toughest decision I've ever made," Flowers said. "Louisville was my dream college. But I feel like signing in the NBL gives me the best chance to lock in and develop my game. I'm going over there to play point guard, to learn how to run a team, and be a player like LaMelo Ball or Josh Giddey. Adelaide is a place for me to lock in and focus on my game."
Flowers was originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class before signing with Lousivilel in the 2023 class after reclassifying. He leaves Louisville at a bad time as classes are set to start at Louisville on Aug. 21.
"We're certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville's ability to help student-athletes reach their goals," coach Kenny Payne said, "including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball -- and we're confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors."
There's a chance that Indiana and Louisville could play in New York in the Empire CLassic this season. The two teams were scheduled on opposites of the bracket on Monday with Indiana playing Texas and UConn playing the Cardinals.
But if both teams win or lose their first-round game the two programs would play in either the championship or constellation game. Flowers, however, will not be participating.
