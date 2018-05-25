How special are these rookies? 4 of the 5 highest rookie plus-minuses of the last 20 seasons came from this year's class. pic.twitter.com/549gvAeXTO

Quote of the Day: "Not a great game, but a great finish for us. Really struggled early in the game and in the middle innings, then started to build momentum late. ... We live to play another day, which is exciting." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis after the team's 6-5 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.