Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-25 09:13:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Kh5nvwninrgp3aafqvxw
Former IU standout OG Anunoby.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Illinois: 8:30 p.m. ET

Quote of the Day: "Not a great game, but a great finish for us. Really struggled early in the game and in the middle innings, then started to build momentum late. ... We live to play another day, which is exciting." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis after the team's 6-5 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.

Headlines:

· Cross' Walk-Off Single Lifts IU To 6-5 Win Over Michigan State, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· RaptorsHQ.com has a review of former IU basketball standout OG Anunoby's season - LINK

· Basketball: Ranking the Top Plays in Indiana Hoosiers History, via BlueHQMedia.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}