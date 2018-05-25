Hoosier Daily: May 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
How special are these rookies?— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 24, 2018
4 of the 5 highest rookie plus-minuses of the last 20 seasons came from this year's class. pic.twitter.com/549gvAeXTO
SAFE. SAFE. SAFE.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 25, 2018
Blooper FTW❗️
(via @IndianaBase) pic.twitter.com/cQfu9kkNij
THAT. BALL. IS. GONE.@matthew_gorski7 with his 8th HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/qHJbxcqOHf— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 24, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Illinois: 8:30 p.m. ET
Quote of the Day: "Not a great game, but a great finish for us. Really struggled early in the game and in the middle innings, then started to build momentum late. ... We live to play another day, which is exciting." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis after the team's 6-5 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament.
Headlines:
· Cross' Walk-Off Single Lifts IU To 6-5 Win Over Michigan State, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· RaptorsHQ.com has a review of former IU basketball standout OG Anunoby's season - LINK
· Basketball: Ranking the Top Plays in Indiana Hoosiers History, via BlueHQMedia.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.