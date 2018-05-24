Ticker
baseball

Hoosier Daily: May 24

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Qjlpc6gebq5cwwln8bwa
2018 IU signee Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "You hate to have that game here, opening night of the tournament, but like we talked about on the field, the hardest game for us will be (Thursday), through the whole tournament. It’s getting back and getting our feet back under us and going out and really playing a good game (Thursday). That will be important for us, because we have pitching that can run through a tournament. We just got to play better." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on IU's 7-1 loss to Illinois to open the Big Ten tournament.

Headlines:

· Baseball: IU Drops Big Ten Tournament Opener Vs. Illinois 7-1, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Swimming & Diving: Ray Looze Adds Kirk Grand to Indiana Coaching Staff, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Basketball: Just what will Romeo Langford mean for IU hoops?, via CNHI - LINK

· Nine Indiana Programs Receive Perfect APR Scores, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

----

