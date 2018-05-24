The @NBA steals leader was named to league’s All-Defensive First Team! Congrats @VicOladipo 👏 He was also the @NABC1927 Defensive POY with #IUBB in 2013. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/IiZNxghHXq

Best way to improve your pick-up game clout? Get @yeahyeah_22 approved #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Q7JjsWmdGO

Thankful for this opportunity 🙏🏾 “JungleBoy 🦍 “ .....Not in Order 📌 pic.twitter.com/7DBtCf5Q8M

Quote of the Day : "You hate to have that game here, opening night of the tournament, but like we talked about on the field, the hardest game for us will be (Thursday), through the whole tournament. It’s getting back and getting our feet back under us and going out and really playing a good game (Thursday). That will be important for us, because we have pitching that can run through a tournament. We just got to play better." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on IU's 7-1 loss to Illinois to open the Big Ten tournament .

Headlines:

· Baseball: IU Drops Big Ten Tournament Opener Vs. Illinois 7-1, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Swimming & Diving: Ray Looze Adds Kirk Grand to Indiana Coaching Staff, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Basketball: Just what will Romeo Langford mean for IU hoops?, via CNHI - LINK

· Nine Indiana Programs Receive Perfect APR Scores, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

