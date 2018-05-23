Hoosier Daily: May 23
Tweets of the Day
OH MY, @TheofficialEG10 😱🔨🚨#NBAPlayoffs | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/YniL0ZV2jl— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2018
We had a great two days in the office with Tom Moore. Tom was the Offensive Coordinator for the Colts during the Peyton Manning days! He’s a great friend! pic.twitter.com/tPBqzaiQXT— Mike DeBord (@IUCoachDeBo) May 22, 2018
Postseason baseball is here 👌 pic.twitter.com/JRPaTHRIvk— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 23, 2018
Quote of the Day: "If Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis end up signing with the same program, Indiana would definitely be their landing spot." - Rivals analyst Corey Evans on IU's two in-state 2019 targets.
Headlines:
· Tom Allen boosted IU's defense, but can he fix it for good?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Baseball: Three things to know for Illinois, via IDS - LINK
· Baseball: Eight Hoosiers pick up All-Big Ten honors, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
