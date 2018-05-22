The Big Ten Tuesday afternoon released its conference honors and individual award winners with several Indiana baseball standouts recognized.

Sophomore infielder Matt Gorski, junior utility man Matt Lloyd and junior right-handed pitcher Jonathan Stiever each earned First Team All-Big Ten selections, the most for the program since 2014.

The three first-team selections tied with Iowa and Minnesota for most in the conference.

Sophomore infielder Scotty Bradley and junior right-handed pitcher Pauly Milto were named Second Team All-Big Ten selections, and junior infielder Luke Miller and senior outfielder Logan Sowers joined in as Third Team All-Big Ten selections.

Drew Ashley rounded out the recognition as a member of the Big Ten's All-Freshman team. Senior left-handed pitcher B.J. Sabol was Indiana's Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Gorski is hitting a team-high .370 with 71 hits, 7 home runs and 35 RBI. He played in all 52 of Indiana's games this season, starting in 51. He shares the team lead in doubles with Lloyd (13) but stands alone in triples (7).

Lloyd has started in all 52 games, hitting .280 with 59 hits, 13 doubles and a team-leading 37 RBI.

Stiever, Indiana's Friday night starter in the regular season, started in all 14 of his appearances and registered a 3.08 ERA. He leads all Hoosier and Big Ten pitchers in strikeouts (94) and has allowed just 29 walks.

Bradley's batting average of .330 currently ranks second on the team. He's also tallied 38 hits, 6 home runs and 16 RBI while starting in 33 of his 40 appearances this season.

Milto, Indiana's Saturday starter in the regular season, currently has lowest ERA among IU pitchers with at least nine starters at 2.00. His 55 strikeouts rank second on the team and he's also issued just 22 walks. He's started in 11 of his 12 appearances this year.

Miller is batting .296 with a team-high 11 home runs plus 30 RBI, while Sowers ranks second with 9 home runs and 31 RBI. Sowers, who leads the Big Ten with 36 walks drawn, has started in all 52 of Indiana's games to this point, while Miller has started in 37 of the 40 games he's played in this year.

Ashley has made 19 starts this season, primarily at second base down the stretch. He is second on the team with a .365 batting average in conference games only.

Sabol has a 1.01 ERA across 21 appearances (26 2/3 innings pitched) this year.

Click here to view the complete list of players recognized by the Big Ten.