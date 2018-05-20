Hoosier Daily: May 20
Tweets Of The Day
In their own words – #IUBase's 2018 seniors: pic.twitter.com/CDUiDDTtQq— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 20, 2018
Coach @IURayLooze, left, and breaststrokers Cody Miller and Lilly King analyze film after races at #TYRProSeries. pic.twitter.com/aU1iRrvm1u— David Woods (@DavidWoods007) May 20, 2018
You’re so ugly they had to post a gif of me @LoganSowers51 https://t.co/w42fXLuqwa— ryan fineman (@ryanfineman14) May 20, 2018
Quote Of The Day: "Just doin’ what we’re doin’, being completely honest. This is the most confident I’ve ever felt, going into a post-season. I think we’ve got a really strong chance of going really far and I’m really looking forward to it." - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on keys for IU succeeding this offseason.
Headlines:
· Swimming: The real Lilly King beats 'next Lilly,' Emily Weiss, in 100 breaststroke, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Baseball: IU crushes Maryland 13-3 for series sweep, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Baseball: The Big Ten released the bracket for the conference's postseason tournament - LINK
----
