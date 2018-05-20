Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-20 08:50:07 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 20

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dmriztd2vurj9wsaovrf
IU swimming & diving star Lilly King.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day: "Just doin’ what we’re doin’, being completely honest. This is the most confident I’ve ever felt, going into a post-season. I think we’ve got a really strong chance of going really far and I’m really looking forward to it." - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on keys for IU succeeding this offseason.

Headlines:

· Swimming: The real Lilly King beats 'next Lilly,' Emily Weiss, in 100 breaststroke, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Baseball: IU crushes Maryland 13-3 for series sweep, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Baseball: The Big Ten released the bracket for the conference's postseason tournament - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}