Hoosier Daily: May 19
Tweets Of The Day
Launched. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/j03FiLOoJg— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 18, 2018
Heading into the weekend like... 🕺— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 18, 2018
Nice moves @CliftonMoore22 👌 pic.twitter.com/hQmmboVJCb
Get 🆙 pic.twitter.com/qQ29DX9bQ9— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 18, 2018
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) May 19, 2018
🏀 Will Sheehey (@FCPorto🇵🇹): 12 pts (5-7 FG, 2-3 3FG), 2 rebs, 2 asts
On This Day: 1943. @IndianaMBB head coach Branch McCracken receives his naval commission and enters military service in WWII. McCracken would serve from 1943-46, returning as #iubb head coach for the 1946-47 season. The 5/18/43 @idsnews front page. pic.twitter.com/RaqdXDJcvg— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) May 18, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Maryland: 5 p.m. ET - LINK
Quote Of The Day: "We went through a rough stretch, but we're playing really good baseball right now and it's a really good time to be heating up." - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on IU baseball's five-game winning streak.
Headlines:
· Indiana Baseball Knocks Off Maryland 5-1 To Clinch Regular Season Series, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· ESPN says Juwan Morgan should return back to school for his senior season - LINK
· Two months into job, Tom Crean laying foundation for his UGA program, via OnlineAthens.com - LINK
----
