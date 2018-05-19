Ticker
baseball

Hoosier Daily: May 19

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets Of The Day

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Maryland: 5 p.m. ET - LINK

Quote Of The Day: "We went through a rough stretch, but we're playing really good baseball right now and it's a really good time to be heating up." - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on IU baseball's five-game winning streak.

Headlines:

· Indiana Baseball Knocks Off Maryland 5-1 To Clinch Regular Season Series, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· ESPN says Juwan Morgan should return back to school for his senior season - LINK

· Two months into job, Tom Crean laying foundation for his UGA program, via OnlineAthens.com - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}