There was little drama this time as Indiana defeated Maryland 5-1 Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman field to clinch the regular season series. The Hoosiers moved to 36-15 overall and 13-9 in Big Ten play with the win, while Maryland dropped to 21-16 overall and 9-13 in conference play.

Here's what stood out from Indiana's win:

Pauly Milto a difference maker: The junior right hander struck out four for IU, and although he allowed seven hits, he surrendered just one walk and one earned run across a 6.0-inning start. At full strength, he's a big part of Indiana's success. Milto threw strikes on 58 of his 91 pitches.

Luke Miller continues to crush the Terps: Two home runs Thursday night apparently weren't enough for the junior infielder, who went ahead and crushed his third of the series in the bottom of the eighth to extend Indiana's lead to 5-1. He was 2 for 4 at the plate Friday afternoon, also hitting a single through the left side in the bottom of the sixth.

Andrew Saalfrank big in relief: The sophomore lefty pitched two scoreless relief innings, striking out five while allowing just one hit and three walks. His five strikeouts were just two shy of his season high (seven vs. Ball State on April 18).

Friday is less stressful for the Hoosiers: A storm-delayed Game 1 which lasted nearly four and a half hours was put behind quickly. Indiana jumped out to an early 1-0 in the bottom of the first off a Matt Gorski RBI groundout. Though Maryland tied with an RBI double to left center in the bottom of the sixth, Indiana responded with a 2-RBI single up the middle from Logan Sowers. A solo home run from Gorski, then Miller's solo shot over the center field wall, pushed the lead to 5-1 and the Hoosiers never relinquished it.