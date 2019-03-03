Indiana has the third-strongest KenPom Strength of Schedule in the country. Behind only Kansas and Illinois. #iubb

FINAL: Center Grove 29, Franklin Community 28. Indiana signee Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a game-high 25 to lead the Trojans to the Sectional 13 championship. #iubb

FINAL: Winston smothered by Phinisee, IU defeats NO. 6 Michigan State 63-62. The Season That Made No Sense marches on into the brave, cold night. #iubb

— Rob Phinisee on how Indiana came back

"Really we just stayed together and everybody on the bench and everybody, just the coaching staff, kept encouraging us, so we stayed with it. We've been in that position before, and we just fought back."

