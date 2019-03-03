Ticker
March 3

Hoosier Daily: March 3

Jon Sauber
Quote of the Day

"Really we just stayed together and everybody on the bench and everybody, just the coaching staff, kept encouraging us, so we stayed with it. We've been in that position before, and we just fought back."
— Rob Phinisee on how Indiana came back

Headlines

The Stadium staff looks at how Indiana's tournament resume stacks up to other NCAA Tournament bubble teams. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team is finally willing to fight for control of its season. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win over Michigan State. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's 63-62 win over Michigan State in Assembly Hall. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says it's time to accept the Hoosier men's basketball team for its chaotic nature. -- Link

