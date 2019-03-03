Hoosier Daily: March 3
IU Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Leads Center Grove To Sectional 13 Title
Indiana Basketball: New Mindset Leads To Career Day For Justin Smith
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: IU 63, No.6 Michigan State 62
From the Locker Room: Michigan State
Indiana has the third-strongest KenPom Strength of Schedule in the country. Behind only Kansas and Illinois. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) March 2, 2019
FINAL: Center Grove 29, Franklin Community 28. Indiana signee Trayce Jackson-Davis scores a game-high 25 to lead the Trojans to the Sectional 13 championship. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 3, 2019
FINAL: Winston smothered by Phinisee, IU defeats NO. 6 Michigan State 63-62. The Season That Made No Sense marches on into the brave, cold night. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 2, 2019
The Stadium staff looks at how Indiana's tournament resume stacks up to other NCAA Tournament bubble teams. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team is finally willing to fight for control of its season. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win over Michigan State. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's 63-62 win over Michigan State in Assembly Hall. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says it's time to accept the Hoosier men's basketball team for its chaotic nature. -- Link
