HOOSIER DAILY: Lucas on watchlist, B1G & NBC, Smith retiring
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
LUCAS ON DOAK WALKER LIST
Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas was named a member of the preseason Doak Walker watch list on Wednesday as one of the country's best running backs ahead of the 2023 season.
Last year, Lucas totaled 49 carries and 271 yards as a true freshman. He also had two rushing scores. Lucas was most dangerous as a return man last season for Indiana, totaling just under 600 return yards and two kick returns for touchdown, helping him earn All-American honors.
The Doak Walker Award was created in 1998 and is named after Doak Walker, who starred at SMU being named a three-time All-American and the 1948 Heisman winner. The recipient of the award is voted on by a committee of sportswriters, TV commentators, analysts, radio sports personalities and former players. The winner is selected from a group of three finalists.
On Thursday, the Big Tena and NBC are celebrating the first-ever "B1G Day" while integrating NBC Sports, NBC News, NBC Entertainment and Universal Parks engaging with fans online in social pots and giveaways.
Viewers will see Big Ten mascots take over the TODAY Show on Thursday morning and set takeovers on various other shows on NBC platforms. Fans are encouraged to take part in B1G Day by wearing their school's colors and using #BigTenDay across social media.
To enter for a chance to win B1G with NBC Sports, should post photos in their school's apparel. The winner can win a trip to a 2024 Big Ten Saturday night game this upcoming season among other prizes.
GENE SMITH ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT DATE
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced on Wednesday he intends to retire on June 30, 2024, he has been in charge of Buckeye athletics since 2005.
“I’ve always been a driver, and there’s this peace that came over me that I didn’t have to be the person who was the inspiration to get something done,” Smith said.
Smith's retirement marks another notable name to retire from the Big Ten's chain of athletic directors. This summer, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta also announced his retirement. Smith and Barta were two of the longest-tenured ADs in the Big Ten.
As one of the most recognizable athletic directors in the country, Smith's 18 years as Ohio State's leader includes 32 team national championships and 117 individual championships. The Buckeyes won the 2014 College Football Playoff and went to the 2007 and 2012 men's Final Four when Smith was the athletic director. He hired notable coaches like Urban Meyer and Ryan Day along with Thad Matta and Chris Holtmann.
“I’ve always wanted to leave a place better than I found it,” Smith said. “I also always wanted to leave a place that when the next person comes in, it gives them a chance to transition as smoothly as possible, and they have that ability with this team. It wasn’t always that way — we’ve been unstable a little bit.”
Ohio State's search for its next AD will begin after the school hires a new president.
