LUCAS ON DOAK WALKER LIST

Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas was named a member of the preseason Doak Walker watch list on Wednesday as one of the country's best running backs ahead of the 2023 season. Last year, Lucas totaled 49 carries and 271 yards as a true freshman. He also had two rushing scores. Lucas was most dangerous as a return man last season for Indiana, totaling just under 600 return yards and two kick returns for touchdown, helping him earn All-American honors. The Doak Walker Award was created in 1998 and is named after Doak Walker, who starred at SMU being named a three-time All-American and the 1948 Heisman winner. The recipient of the award is voted on by a committee of sportswriters, TV commentators, analysts, radio sports personalities and former players. The winner is selected from a group of three finalists.

On Thursday, the Big Tena and NBC are celebrating the first-ever "B1G Day" while integrating NBC Sports, NBC News, NBC Entertainment and Universal Parks engaging with fans online in social pots and giveaways. Viewers will see Big Ten mascots take over the TODAY Show on Thursday morning and set takeovers on various other shows on NBC platforms. Fans are encouraged to take part in B1G Day by wearing their school's colors and using #BigTenDay across social media. To enter for a chance to win B1G with NBC Sports, should post photos in their school's apparel. The winner can win a trip to a 2024 Big Ten Saturday night game this upcoming season among other prizes.

