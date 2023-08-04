HOOSIER DAILY: Lucas on Hornung List, WBB gets dominant win, baseball MTE
LUCAS ON HORNUNG LIST
Indiana sophomore Jaylin Lucas was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday. The award is given to the "most versatile" player in "major college football."
Last season, Lucas was named a first-team All-American as a return specialist. He also became the first freshman in Big Ten football history to be named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year after retuning two kickoffs for a touchdown last season.
As a running back, Lucas rushed fro 271 yards last season, including 141 yards in the final three games of the season at Ohio State, at Michigan State and vs. Purdue. He had 110 yards against the Boilermakers in the Old Oaken Bucket game with five receptions.
Hornung was the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame and played multiple positions in his time with the Fighting Irish. He also punted, kicked, returned kicks and played defensive back.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SMASHES FIRST OPPONENT
Playing against the Greek All-Stars, the Indiana women's team cruised to their first win on their foreign tour this week being the Greeks 120-50 despite Mackenize Holmes not playing in the game for IU.
Leading the way for Teri Moren's team was Sydney Parrish, who scored 22 points. Parrish was one of seven Indiana players to finish in double figures. On the glass, three players finished in double figures, including Parrish who had 10 to finish with a double-double. Lilly Meister was also able to finish with a double-double.
BASEBALL GOING TO FRISCO
The Indiana baseball team is traveling to Frisco, Texas, from March 1-3 to play in the College Baseball Classic with along with Dallas Baptist, Alabama and Arizona.
Indiana opens the tournament with a game vs. Alabama before playing Dallas Baptist on Saturday and Arizona on Sunday.
All four programs made the NCAA Tournament last season and three -- Indiana, Dallas Baptist and Alabama -- won at least 40 games last season.
