There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana sophomore Jaylin Lucas was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday. The award is given to the "most versatile" player in "major college football."

Last season, Lucas was named a first-team All-American as a return specialist. He also became the first freshman in Big Ten football history to be named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year after retuning two kickoffs for a touchdown last season.

As a running back, Lucas rushed fro 271 yards last season, including 141 yards in the final three games of the season at Ohio State, at Michigan State and vs. Purdue. He had 110 yards against the Boilermakers in the Old Oaken Bucket game with five receptions.

Hornung was the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame and played multiple positions in his time with the Fighting Irish. He also punted, kicked, returned kicks and played defensive back.

