Bumped into my dude in LA. Had some great convos about becoming a Hoosier. Can’t wait to watch the QB competition take place. Competition brings out the best in real athletes. https://t.co/gO4IYXpDmC

Quote of the Day : "It's been really good to play with them, seeing them before we all get to college." IU signee Romeo Langford on playing with future teammates Damezi Anderson and Rob Phinisee on the Indiana All-Stars .

Headlines:

· Indiana All-Stars: Seniors Beat Juniors 111-101 Behind Langford's 26 Points, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Looking at IU's post spring depth chart, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Love for Romeo Langford transcends generations, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· With competition coming, Indiana guard Devonte Green is elevating his game this off-season, via CNHI - LINK

· Lakers Video: Thomas Bryant looks awesome playing pickup with Baron Davis at UCLA, via SB Nation - LINK

