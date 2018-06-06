NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- Romeo Langford's 26 points paced the Senior All-Stars to a 111-101 win over the Junior All-Stars in an Indiana All-Star exhibition Wednesday night at New Albany High School.

In his final game in New Albany's gym, Langford added 11 rebounds and shot 7 of 16 from the field in 29 minutes as a starter in an exhibition that followed the college format of two 20-minute halves. He dazzled with a pair of put-back dunks, including one off of his own miss.

Fellow 2018 Indiana signees Damezi Anderson and Robert Phinisee added 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the floor and 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the floor respectively for the seniors. Anderson and Phinisee also received 20 and 24 minutes as starters respectively.

Anderson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and did so missing only one of his five shot attempts in that period. Phinisee, meanwhile, dished out three of his five assists in the second half and was also able to get into a rhythm offensively on 3 of 5 shooting from the field.

"It's been really good to play with them, seeing them before we all get to college," Langford said.

"They played very hard," Anderson said of Langford and Phinisee. "They motivated me to go hard with them. All three of us working together should be something special."

"They're both great shooters, they both can score the ball," Phinisee said Langford of Anderson. "They both picked it up defensively too."

The senior all-stars trailed the junior all-stars 56-49 at halftime but managed to find their groove in the second half. Miami (Ohio) signee Mekhi Lairy scored five straight early in the period to gives the seniors a 66-64 lead with 16:04 left. It also helped propel an 18-1 run as the seniors regained the lead for good, leading by as many as 16 points in the second half.

"It felt like in the second half we picked it up," said Phinisee, who also finished with two steals and scored eight of his 11 points in the second half. "First half we weren't really playing together as a team. Second half we picked up the defense and created turnovers and scoring on the other end."

The seniors finished with advantages in points in the paint (52-44), points off turnovers (28-10), second chance points (29-8), fast break points (32-29) and bench points (42-31) after enduring a bit of a sluggish start.

They shot just 38.3 percent from the field in the first half, including 29.4 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent from the free throw line while the juniors hit at a 47.5, 29.4 and 84.6 percent clip from each of those areas respectively. It was a competitive period for the juniors despite missing two of their top players in 2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and four-star forward Keion Brooks, who were in Colorado Springs, Colorado for USA Basketball's U18 National Team tryouts.

"We really just needed to pick it up on defense," Langford said. "Once we did that, it got us going in the second half."

Langford, Anderson and Phinisee now turn their attention to the annual series between the Indiana and Kentucky All-Star teams.

Game 1 will be played Friday evening at Bellarmine University. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. eastern time and the boys will follow. Then Game 2 takes place Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with the girls game tipping off at 5 p.m. eastern time and the boys to follow with an expected tip time of 7 p.m. eastern time.

"It's a scary sight when we play together," Anderson said. "We've just got to put in the work, talk on defense and get the job done."