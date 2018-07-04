Hoosier Daily: July 4
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
.@RoJoJr ➡️ @jcollins20_ pic.twitter.com/gaRheZNFRt— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 4, 2018
Happy #FourthofJuly! pic.twitter.com/19dbm6a3NT— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 4, 2018
I’m coming home to IU, Grady’s coming home from the NICU, a great day for the Mercer family. Thankful I get to raise my son as my dad raised me, to be a Hoosier! Hoosier Nation here we come! pic.twitter.com/OtEETMiw4v— Jeff Mercer (@JeffMercer54) July 4, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Report: Arkansas, Indiana schedule home-and-home series, via HawgBeat.com - LINK
· Indiana Basketball: Rivals Updates Class Of 2019 Rankings, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.