Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-04 10:12:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 4

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Ygmeov3hmcbm1smsjjry
IU head coach Archie Miller.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I have great respect for Jeff and his family whom I've known for 20 years. I can't be more excited for Indiana baseball. There is now no better spot for player development than Bloomington, Indiana. I hope the boys are ready to work."
— Former MLB All-Star Scott Rolen on Jeff Mercer.

Headlines:

· Report: Arkansas, Indiana schedule home-and-home series, via HawgBeat.com - LINK

· Indiana Basketball: Rivals Updates Class Of 2019 Rankings, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}