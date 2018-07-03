Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! A number of 2019 Indiana targets remain ranked in the top 150 prospects nationally. Rivals.com updated its list of 2019 rankings on Tuesday, and several IU targets made moves up or down. Here's an order of IU prospects on the list starting from top to bottom, plus how they moved from their previous ranking. The only recruits included are the ones on our 2019 hot board. For the full 150, click ahead - LINK.

Background: Averaged a state-best 33.9 points per game, in addition to 15 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.6 assists per game as a junior, leading John Marshall to a 26-3 overall record and earning first team All-State honors in Minnesota for the second straight season ... Holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and IU among others. Previous Ranking: 5 Net Change: Unchanged

Background: Transferred to nearby La Lumiere School for his junior campaign, and averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, helping them to a 23-4 overall record ... Cut his list to 10 schools, including Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame. Previous Ranking: 10 Net Change: +4

Background: Averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honors ... Included IU, Memphis, TCU, Alabama, Kansas, Vanderbilt, LSU and Florida State in a top eight this June. Previous Ranking: 12 Net Change: -2

Background: Averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY ... Included IU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas, Georgetown, Iowa and Purdue in a top ten list this June. Previous Ranking: 19 Net Change: +4

Background: Averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY ... Holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Clemson, Butler, Iowa and Purdue among others. Previous Ranking: 22 Net Change: +6

Background: Averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior, earning Class AAAA first team All-State honors in Iowa ... Trimmed his list to a final six schools, including IU, Michigan, Ohio State, Xavier, Marquette and Iowa. Previous Ranking: 30 Net Change: +13

Background: Averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior, earning Huntsville Region Player of the Year honors from AL.com ... Indiana offered prior to the beginning of the spring evaluation period, joining the likes of Kansas, Alabama and others on his list. Previous Ranking: 35 Net Change: +7

Background: Picked up an offer from IU prior to the beginning of the spring evaluation period after Archie Miller and Bruiser Flint watched him workout ... Also holds scholarships from Florida, Illinois and Maryland among others. Previous Ranking: 45 Net Change: +9

Background: Helped Kennedy Catholic to a third straight Class A state title as a junior, the school's 9th state title overall ... Holds offers from West Virginia, Clemson, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. Previous Ranking: 54 Net Change: +10

Background: Averaged 24.9 points and nine rebounds per game this season for Valparaiso, leading them to a 20-6 overall record ... Holds early offers from IU, Purdue, Creighton, Xavier, Loyola and Florida State among others. Previous Ranking: 81 Net Change: +1